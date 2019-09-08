Bethlehem Baptist Church holds clothes drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton church provided clothing for women, men, and children all for free.
Bethlehem Baptist Church Women's Ministry came together to host a community clothes drive to reach out to those in need.
Suits, dresses, shoes, and jewelry are some of what was donated by members of the church.
“We’re just fulfilling what God has called us to do as a mission, that we have to look out for others. God uses our hands to take care of his ministry is what he has us to do, so we glorify God and all he does, and let them see that Christ is in us, so all will come to Christ," said Wyonna Alberty.
Alberty said although this is their first clothes drive, they plan to host another in the future.
