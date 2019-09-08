Chamber on the Move takes over Cache Road Square

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce held their third and largest Chamber on the Move Saturday.
This month’s event was held at Cache Road Square where they had several new activities, including the BankFirst money machine and a train ride around the parking lot.
The free community event also featured food trucks, and several vendor booths for visitors to shop.
“We just want to encourage people to come out, take an opportunity to see what we have to offer," said Brandi Sims, Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s Communications Manager. "Check out the shopping. Check out the food that we have available and the activities. There’s so much to do for all ages, from young to older, there’s so much to do. So we want to make sure that we’re highlighting that there’s absolutely things to do in Lawton.”
Chamber on the Move is always on the first Saturday of the month, so make sure you stop by October’s event. It will be at the Lawton Marketplace parking lot on 82nd street, near Target and Kirklands.
