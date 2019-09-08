Downtown Lawton packed for Fall Open Streets event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Downtown C Avenue in Lawton was full of activities and vendors Saturday for the fall Open Streets event.
Some of those activities included a rock climbing wall, a water play area provided by the Lawton Fire Department, and the Lawton Police Department’s bike rodeo.
The City of Lawton and Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma partnered with several community sponsors to put on the event. It’s a health based initiative to get kids and families moving and active while also showcasing the many different businesses Lawton has to offer.
“We really just want to say thank you to the organizations and the activity vendors that come together to make this happen," said Tiffany Vrska, City of Lawton’s Community Relations Director. "Because it is a free event for the community but it’s not free to put on. And so there’s a lot of services that go into this. There’s a lot of volunteer hours that go into this, planning and logistics.”
If you’d like to become a volunteer or community sponsor for Open Streets, you can contact Tiffany Vrska at (580)-581-3301.
