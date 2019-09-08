Family Fun Day at Comanche County Fairgrounds

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -There was also a lot of family fun going on at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
The annual Family Fun Day event brought families together through food, live entertainment, agriculture, and activities for the kids.
The Lawton Farmers Market partnered with the fairgrounds to help make this event possible.
People were able to taste the difference of locally-grown okra, peppers, squash, sweet potatoes and more.
“I want them to walk away with knowing that their food is grown by people. That the animals that they enjoy are actually raised by people. Chickens are laying eggs in the pin, we had kids that didn’t even know is that where our eggs come from, so we gave them eggs so they can have scrambled eggs for breakfast in the morning," said Richard Pool.
This is third year Family Fun Day has been held.
