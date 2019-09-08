First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny to start but increasing clouds mid week (9/8 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well.. it’s Sunday evening and that means the weekend is wrapping up. For the rest of this evening, temperatures will fall from the upper 90s to the mid 90s by 6pm, lower 90s by 7pm, the mid 80s by 9pm and the lower 80s by 10pm. Overnight we’ll see clear skies with lows nearing 73°.
For the start of Monday, mostly sunny skies on tap with highs nearing 96°. Winds over the next several days will be pretty breezy! From Monday until Thursday, sustained winds out of the south at 15-25mph with gusts 30+. Heading into Monday evening, skies will start mostly sunny with increasing clouds heading into Tuesday.
Skies will remain partly cloudy for the remainder of the week with highs in the lower 90s for Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday. Winds calm slightly down for Thursday, out of the south at 10-20mph.
Our next chance for rain is Thursday into Friday as a cold front pushes through Texoma. With this front brings widespread rain Thursday night into Friday. Behind the front, cooler temperatures, with highs near 86°. Winds on Friday switching from the south to the northeast at 10-20mph. The front stalls for the remainder of Friday before lifting back north on Saturday, bringing another chance for rain. Saturday afternoon is trending drier with mostly sunny skies, highs in the lower 90s and winds gusting out of the south at 10-20mph.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.