First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny to start but increasing clouds mid week (9/8 PM)

Our next chance for rain is Thursday into Friday as a cold front pushes through Texoma. With this front brings widespread rain Thursday night into Friday. Behind the front, cooler temperatures, with highs near 86°. Winds on Friday switching from the south to the northeast at 10-20mph. The front stalls for the remainder of Friday before lifting back north on Saturday, bringing another chance for rain. Saturday afternoon is trending drier with mostly sunny skies, highs in the lower 90s and winds gusting out of the south at 10-20mph.