First Alert Forecast: Sunny and dry conditions come to an end mid week (9/8 AM)

Good morning Texoma! Many saw triple digits yesterday but that’s not going to be the case heading through today. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures gradually increasing from the 70s to the 80s by 9AM, upper 80s by 11 AM, lower 90s by noon and a high today nearing 98°. Today starts a downward trend for our highs over the next 7-days. Winds will be pretty breezy all day, out of the south at 10-20mph. Overnight lows nearing 73°.
Much of the same for tomorrow. We’ll start the week dry with mostly sunny skies and highs near 97°. Winds do pick up so another breezy day, out of the south at 15-25mph. Overnight, lows will be around 73°. Tuesday will start mostly sunny but clouds build as the day goes on, trending partly cloudy. Highs near 93°. Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s. Breezy winds for both Tuesday & Wednesday, out of the south at 15-25mph both days.
Our next best shot for rain is Thursday night into Friday as a front pushes through. The front is trending to stall on Friday before lifting back north Friday night into Saturday. Highs on Thursday in the lower 90s, Friday in the mid to upper 80s and back in the lower 90s for Saturday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
