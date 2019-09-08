First Alert Forecast: Sunny and dry conditions come to an end mid week (9/8 AM)

Much of the same for tomorrow. We’ll start the week dry with mostly sunny skies and highs near 97°. Winds do pick up so another breezy day, out of the south at 15-25mph. Overnight, lows will be around 73°. Tuesday will start mostly sunny but clouds build as the day goes on, trending partly cloudy. Highs near 93°. Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s. Breezy winds for both Tuesday & Wednesday, out of the south at 15-25mph both days.