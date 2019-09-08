The Great 580 hosts 2nd Annual Just Hoop 2.0

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton organization, The Great 580 hosted their second annual Just Hoop 2.0 tournament Saturday at the Cameron Aggie Rec Center.
Fourteen teams competed for a cash prize of $400 dollars and for the title of the best hoopers in Lawton.
Several businesses sponsored teams and the event, making those cash prizes possible.
All of the proceeds from the event goes to back to the Lawton community through other events the organizations hosts.
The vice president of The Great 580 says it was nice to see the large turnout.
“It means a lot," said Ashlie Overby, Vice President of The Great 580. "You know, Lawton has this stigma of being the shady 580, and we’ve been working for the last couple of years to try to change that mindset to the great 580. We just want to show the young people coming up that you don’t have to be shady. You can be great, and this basketball tournament is one way they can show their greatness here on the court.”
The Great 580 hosts several other events that help Lawton youth, including chess tournaments, art expos, and entrepreneurship clinics.
