Man dead following shooting in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A man is dead after being shot early Sunday morning in Altus.
Shortly after 3 a.m. the Altus Police Department received information about multiple shots fired and a male victim on the ground of Victory Street with gunshot wounds.
Several other individuals were involved in this altercation, however information is unknown at this time. Officers taped the area off, and Altus detectives were contacted.
This is a developing story.
