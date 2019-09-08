SW Oklahoma well represented at OKC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This year marks 18 years since 9/11, a day many people will never forget, a vicious terrorist attack that killed thousands of Americans including 343 firefighters and 61 law enforcement officers.
Saturday was the OKC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Every year, 343 firefighters and 61 law enforcement officers climb 110 floors to honor each of the first responders who lost their lives.
Southwest Oklahoma’s fire departments were well represented this morning with firefighters from Lawton, Duncan, Fort Sill, Central High and 7News’ very own Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro was there representing the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department.
The proceeds from this event benefit the Oklahoma Firefighters Foundation which provides housing to the families of Oklahoma who’s homes burned down.
