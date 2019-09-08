United Way of Stephens County kicks off campaign with BBQ Showdown

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The United Way of Stephens County held their 2nd annual BBQ Showdown Saturday at Fuqua Park to kick off their annual campaign.
Roughly 10 teams prepared pork butt, brisket, ribs, chicken as well as all kinds of sides and deserts and the public was invited to try them all.
“It is just very rewarding to see everyone come out and support the teams, support the United Way, have a good time in the community," Betty Beck, United Way of Stephens County Board Chairman. "It’s even better than we could have expected.”
During their campaign, the United Way of Stephens County raises money to help their support their 14 partner agencies. Their goal this year is to raise $325,000.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.