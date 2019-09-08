UPDATE: LPD releases new information on VFW shooting

Butler stated that he and his friends had been at a party at the Veterans of Foreign War building at 103 SE 20th Street and after the party they went outside to the parking lot and there was a fight going on. Butler said that he and his friends watched the fight and when it ended shots rang out. Butler said that he ran to the car and shots rang out again and he felt the shot hit his legs. He then got into the backseat of the SUV and was driven to the emergency room. Butler said had no idea who shot him.