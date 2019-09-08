UPDATE: LPD releases new information on VFW shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - New information has been released in a east Lawton shooting which happened early Saturday morning.
According to a report from the Lawton Police Department, Keylandrea Butler arrived at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the lower parts of both legs on Saturday. His wounds show a through and through shot in the calf area of both legs.
Butler stated that he and his friends had been at a party at the Veterans of Foreign War building at 103 SE 20th Street and after the party they went outside to the parking lot and there was a fight going on. Butler said that he and his friends watched the fight and when it ended shots rang out. Butler said that he ran to the car and shots rang out again and he felt the shot hit his legs. He then got into the backseat of the SUV and was driven to the emergency room. Butler said had no idea who shot him.
Officers then inspected the vehicle and saw it had bullet holes to the driver’s rear and one above the driver’s door.
The driver of the vehicle said when they saw the fight happening he had become involved in the fight because his friend was losing. He said he heard gunshots and hid behind the vehicle.
When officers searched inside, they found a firearm with the slide locked back and an empty magazine. There was also blood on the gun. The gun had been reported as stolen. The driver was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm. The driver refused to tell police who had fired the gun.
LPD has not yet charged anyone for the shooting at the VFW.
