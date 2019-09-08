‘Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival’ a sold out event

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The streets of historic downtown Duncan were packed with wine-lovers over the weekend.
Main Street Duncan hosted the annual ‘Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival’.
The event included multiple vendors, food and wine pairings and live entertainment. The proceeds from the festival are used to provide benefits and support grant programs for downtown merchants.
Festival hosts say they’re thrilled to see how much this event has grown over the years and they’re looking for ways to support an even larger crowd in the future.
“It was very packed and we were very excited," said Kristen Arrington, President of Main Street Duncan. "We had so many people out and it was a really great time.”
The wine festival is held each year the weekend after Labor Day.
