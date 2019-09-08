YMCA Thunder Basketball League coming to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The YMCA Thunder Basketball League is expanding to 25 YMCA locations across the state, and one of them is our very own Lawton Family YMCA!
This announcement comes after a successful pilot program during the 2018-2019 season. Through the program, the Thunder organization offered development resources to athletes and coaches at Oklahoma City YMCA’s. Now, the Thunder is expanding the YMCA Thunder Basketball League to 21 different communities across Oklahoma.
“This year the Thunder wanted to partner with 13,000 kids from different Y’s all over the state of Oklahoma, and they just contacted different Y’s and we just happened to be one of the Y’s that participated,” said Alvin Clemons, sports director at the Lawton Family YMCA.
Two leagues are offered: a developmental league and a competitive league. Athletes who participate will have authentic reversible uniforms with the Thunder logo and number on the back, as well as some other perks of being in the YMCA Thunder Basketball League.
“One of the incentives of being a part of it is what they call Thunder Night," said Clemons. "What they do on Thunder night is they pick different Y’s and they’ll get a discounted price for Thunder tickets and the kids will get to go down and watch the Thunder basketball game and interact with the Thunder players, like going in the tunnel and sitting on the sidelines and getting to know them during the game.”
The healthy living director at the Lawton Family YMCA, John Veal III, said they are excited to be one of the partnered locations.
“It’s really going to be awesome because the Thunder name, clearly here in Oklahoma, it’s going to draw a lot of attention, especially with the kids," said Veal. "When they see the fact that they’re going to get the jerseys and everything, it’s pretty awesome. It’ll get them excited, keeping them active and stuff, which is always, always key, and with two basketball gyms, we definitely have the space for it.”
The YMCA Thunder Basketball League will start on October 19th.
To find out league prices, how to register, and more information about the YMCA Thunder Basketball League, visit the Lawton Family YMCA, or give them a call at 355-9622.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.