FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a late week front will bring a brief cool-down and storm chances.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A warm pattern will hang on but a cold front will bring temporarily relief later in the week.
Partly cloudy this evening with a slight chance of a shower or storm in far western Texoma through tonight. Temperatures in the mid 80s by 9PM and lows in the low to mid 70s. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, along with a slight chance of storms in western Texoma. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s by noon and highs will reach the low to mid 90s.
Plenty of sunshine is expected on Wednesday with strong south winds and highs in the low to mid 90s. Clouds will increase again on Thursday ahead of the approaching cold front. Any storms should hold off until Thursday evening or at night. Highs in the low 90s. The combination of showers and clouds should keep highs in the 80s on Friday. Any showers will end early Saturday morning, then skies will clear for the remainder of the weekend. Highs will quickly rebound back into the 90s on Saturday and remain in the 90s through early next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
