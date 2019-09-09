FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a late week front will bring a brief cool-down and storm chances.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Wednesday with strong south winds and highs in the low to mid 90s. Clouds will increase again on Thursday ahead of the approaching cold front. Any storms should hold off until Thursday evening or at night. Highs in the low 90s. The combination of showers and clouds should keep highs in the 80s on Friday. Any showers will end early Saturday morning, then skies will clear for the remainder of the weekend. Highs will quickly rebound back into the 90s on Saturday and remain in the 90s through early next week.