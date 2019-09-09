LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It will be a quiet morning for most here in Texoma, while a few places in the far western part of the viewing area could see a little rain. Temperatures across Texoma this morning will be in the mid 70s. Highs this afternoon will top out in to the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Tomorrow will be a little cooler with most places in the lower 90s for afternoon highs. Low end rain chances for western Texoma will stay in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Dry weather will move back in on Wednesday along with temperatures in the mid 90s. The next three days winds will be out of the south at 15-25mph with some gusts up to 30mph.
Thursday night into Friday morning a cold front will move into Texoma bringing scattered showers and storms for most of the area. This front will drop high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s on Friday afternoon. Low end rain chances will stick with us into Saturday morning.
This weekend looks mostly dry with temperatures in the lower 90s. You should be good to go with any outdoor activities Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
