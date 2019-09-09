Lawton City Council to consider juvenile affairs committee

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There will be two Lawton City Council meetings Wednesday, including a special meeting that will discuss a new juvenile affairs committee.
The committee will address social issues involving the city's youth and will provide resources to help them be successful.
Ward 1 councilwoman, MaryAnn Hankins, said this new committee will provide STEM activities and life skills, as well as support and encouragement.
Councilwoman Hankins said this committee is still in its beginning stages on deciding how they will implement these ideas, but they are excited to move forward.
She said children need to feel valued and part of the community.
“A city that wants young families to be involved in their community, which we all do, we want young families, have to have things for youth and children to do, and we want to provide with this healthy activities for kids to grow and develop in that environment,” said Councilwoman Hankins.
The committee will be appointed Wednesday night at the Lawton City Council special meeting at 5 p.m. It is open to the public.
