Marijuana growing operations outside city limits at risk

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Medical marijuana growers are questioning the future of their business following the passage of Senate Bill 1030. The bill goes into effect next week requiring all business applicants to show proof their operations are up to code.
The problem is, there are no ordinances for buildings outside of city limits and right now Comanche County Commissioners can’t sign off on the application. To renew licenses, business owners must submit an application, along with a certificate of compliance, signed by a county commissioner.
But the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma suggested Comanche County Commissioners wait to sign those applications until they have devised a plan of action.
With licenses expiring, growers are concerned about the future of their business. They say it should be as simple as a check mark in a box that says, “not applicable.”
“It’s clear that doesn’t apply outside of city limits," said Curtis Lalla, owner of Sticky Tree Farms. "The commissioners actions today show they either have a lack of comprehension, or they are trying to stand in our way.”
During Monday’s Comanche County Commissioner’s meeting, Alvin Cargill tried to explain they are at the mercy of ACCO, and until there is a firm understanding of Senate Bill 1030 and a way to execute it within the county, they will not sign applications.
“Right now they are telling us not to sign anything," said Cargill. "With the direction we may go, what this does, is it allows you to keep functioning until everybody figures it out.”
At least one business owner at the meeting said his license was expired, saying he’s having to operate outside of the law. Commissioners say they are not trying to hold up anyone’s operation. Simply put, they say their hands are tied.
“We’ve got two different legal deals telling us not to sign it today," said Commissioner Gail Turner. "Tomorrow, they may have everything situated and say, ‘sign them all up.’”
