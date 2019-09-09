Mobile home fire in Cache under investigation

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - An investigation is underway in Cache after a mobile home allegedly exploded Sunday evening.
Shortly after 5:00 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire near S 8th St. and H Ave.
According to the Cache Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Chief, John Bowers, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene and witnesses said they heard an explosion.
No one was home when the fire started and no injures were reported.
Chief Bowers says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
