CLARIFICATION: State Fire Marshal clarifies original statement on Ferrara, say he did play role.

UPDATE
The State Fire Marshal’s Office reached out to clarify their original statement about the explosion and fire which killed Dr. Ferrara.
They say they believe at this time that Ferrara did play a role in setting the fire but that he did not intend on killing himself.
Officials said they are waiting to receive the Medical Examiner’s report to make a final determination in the case.
ORIGINAL STORY
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal has positively identified the victim found inside a home after it exploded and burned in eastern Comanche County.
Officials have identified the man inside the home as Anthony Ferrara, a Lawton chiropractor.
The Fire Marshal’s office says they are continuing to investigate the explosion. They said they have collected evidence and samples of accelerants inside the home. They said they believe the fire was intentionally set but they do not believe it to have been started by Ferrara.
We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office to get an update on Ferrara’s autopsy but have not yet heard back. We are also attempting to speak to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department about the new information.
We will continue to update the story as we get new information.
