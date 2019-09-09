Washita County Fire Departments get grain engulfment rescue training

CLOUD CHIEF, Okla. (TNN) - On Sunday, some Washita County fire departments participated in Grain Bin Rescue Training.
During the training, the Cloud Chief Fire Department won a Great Wall of Rescue Grain Rescue Tube.
The National Education Center for Agriculture Safety put on the training for grain engulfment rescue for surrounding departments.
With this equipment and training, they will be better prepared for rescues involving grain.
Cordell Fire Department, Rocky Volunteer Fire Department, Dill City Fire Department, and Corn Fire Department also attended this training.
