Altus Public Schools now offering virtual classroom option

“We are excited about the opportunities Altus Public Virtual School will bring to the families of Southwest Oklahoma. We are proud of our traditional schools and the level of education they provide students, however, we also believe in choices for families. Altus Public Virtual School is another option for families that will allow students to utilize online school as well as participate in the wide variety of excellent extra-curricular activities that Altus Schools provide,” said Superintendent Roe Worbes. “This is a game-changer for current students enrolled in other online programs. APVS opens doors to ROTC, academic teams, robotics teams, marching band, symphonic band, vocal music, musical theater, athletics and so much more.”