FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: rain chances are looking likely with the cold front Thursday night into Friday.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A cold front will arrive Thursday night, bringing showers & storms and a one day cool-down.
Partly cloudy to mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s by 9PM with lows in the low 70s. Mostly sunny to start tomorrow then becoming partly cloudy. There is a slight chance of a storm or shower again in western Texoma. Highs in the low to mid 90s with south winds 10-20 mph.
We’ll be ahead of the cold front Thursday, so expect breezy south winds and increasing clouds. Highs back into the low to mid 90s. Scattered to widespread storms should develop to our north in the evening, then move south into Thursday night. Showers are expected to linger into Friday and taper off in the afternoon. Thanks to clouds and a northeast to east breeze, highs should stay in the 80s Friday.
South winds and sunshine return from this weekend into mid next week. Highs will jump back into the 90s but overnight lows will be in the 60s thanks to drier air.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.