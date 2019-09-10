Most throughout the viewing are will stay dry this morning. A few showers are possible in our far western counties through mid to late morning. Later today as more moisture moves in we could see another round of isolated showers and storms in the western half of Texoma. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s. Tomorrow will be a copy and paste day with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, and afternoon rain chances in far western Texoma. Increased rain chances move in Thursday evening ahead of a cold front that will impact Texoma Friday morning. A line of showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe, will primarily impact Texoma during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday. Late Friday morning the front will stall along the Red River, and help to develop isolated showers during the afternoon. High temperatures Friday following the cold front will be in the mid 80s.