Nehemiah Initiative helping Altus mother in need

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus community is coming together to remodel the home of a mother in need and they’re looking for volunteers to help.
Altus resident Alexus Pitts said her godmother gifted her a house when she passed away in 1999. Since then, it has been deteriorating as she simply had no money to afford the proper renovations needed, prompting her to reach out to the Nehemiah Initiative for help.
"The gas line is the main situation that I’ve had at this house. It’s been a little tough over the years because it gets a little cold at night. It’s getting better though,” Pitts said.
The gas line is far from the only issue. Both outside and inside there are several issues. Issues that several churches who make up the Jackson County Ministerial Alliance will be fixing with their Nehemiah Initiative Big Day of Serving on September 28.
“As you look at the home, you can see on the outside there are a lot of trees, overgrown bushes, those types of things and items that need to be picked up in the yard. Also, to make this a safe home, the front porch is going to be replaced. It is not stable to walk on. We’re also going to go indoors and redo the whole house, everything that we can do,” said Nehemiah Initiative Project Coordinator Justin Helin.
They plan on doing significant work to the kitchen and hope to replace the carpet throughout the entire house.
"We see the need in this community. If you drive around, it’s very apparent that there are people in need and that just tugs at our hearts and we believe that’s because that’s God’s heart. We want to help people build up their confidence and give them a safe place to live in this community,” Helin said.
On September 28th, more than fifty people are expected to show up for the big day of serving, which Pitts says will be life changing for her and her five month old daughter.
"Altus is a good community and it’s just such an amazing feeling that there are good people in the world,” Pitts said.
The day of serving will be September 28th. If you’re interested in donating time or supplies or just to learn more, you can find the Nehemiah Initiative on Facebook here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.