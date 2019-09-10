Renovations needed at Elgin Community Center

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - The Elgin Community Center, a building nearly 45 years old and the go-to place for birthdays, weddings, meetings, and fellowship.
“When we say community, we don’t just mean the city of Elgin," said Gaylene Kolker, the Senior Citizens Council President. "This is rural, Fletcher, Sterling, it is larger than just Elgin. This is truly a community building.”
The parking lot is under construction, a project between the city and the county. And a local church is painting the ceiling. But there are still some areas that need TLC.
“The building needs a face-lift," said Kolker. "It needs paint, plumbing, electrical, floor coverings, and we need funds to do that.”
Funding for the renovations comes in several forms. Mayor Larry Thoma says the city has chipped in and he is hoping grant money will cover some costs and whatever local residents can provide will be much appreciated.
“It’s one of those deals where the community needs to take stock in the center and give it the fresh update it needs,” said Mayor Thoma.
The end goal - restore this building to its former glory.
“Seniors deserve the respect of having a place to come and eat a healthy meal and have fellowship so they’re not just stuck in a house all day," Mayor Thoma said.
If you’d like to help the Elgin Community Center contact City Hall at 580-492-5777.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.