UPDATE: Altus shooting suspect arrested

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police say the man wanted for shooting and killing Tychance Martin over the weekend has been arrested.
We told you Monday, they were looking for Quamell Massenburg after witnesses reported seeing him at the scene or seeing him with the gun that was used that night.
Altus police say Massenburg called them and wanted to turn himself in.
He turned himself in in Oklahoma City and has been transported back to Altus, where he’s being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond.
