Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 751 hold golf tournament at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 751 held their 15th annual golf tournament Monday at Fort Sill.
Nearly 30 teams signed up for this year’s event, with the money raised going toward programs the VVA supports.
Those include local ROTC programs, local food banks and Hurricane disaster relief, as well as helping area veterans when they are in need.
People competing had the chance to take home several prizes including a new car, or $10,000 for a hole in one.
“We have a lot of the Vietnam veterans playing in this, as well as veterans from other wars. This year we have 27 teams, and it’s a great effort within the community to come out and support our golf tournament," says VVA Chapter 751 Membership Chairman, Stonie Whetstone.
Whether the golfers hit a hole in one or not, Whetstone says they are out to show support to the local veterans, showing them the city of Lawton really cares about its veterans.
