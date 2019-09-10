Walters Elementary students celebrate Grandparent’s Day

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - Walters Elementary School held a special event Monday night to celebrate Grandparent’s Day.
The school met with families in the Rodeo Arena’s expo building for an evening of fun for everyone. Kids and grandparents were able to come together and play board games and other group activities.
“The teachers wanted to try something new to create an atmosphere for our kids and our grandparents to spend more quality time together,” says Principal Danna Thompson.
And Monday night’s event had a strong turnout, with plenty of families coming in to enjoy time with each other.
