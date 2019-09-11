Arvest Foundation donates to Duncan Toy Shop

“We were absolutely thrilled because it’s one of the largest donations we’ll get. It means so much in helping to provide for the kids we serve,” Duncan Toy Shop director Kathy Snider said. “We spend $40-$50 on each child, so it takes quite a bit to provide for all them. It is so encouraging for Arvest Foundation to make this type of investment. It lets us know we have the support of the community, and it makes us feel like we’re getting the encouragement to continue our mission.”