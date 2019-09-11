Arvest Foundation donates to Duncan Toy Shop

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Arvest Foundation has donated $5,000 to the Duncan Toy Shop.
The Duncan Toy Shop provides gifts to the less-fortunate children in Duncan.
The donation was announced Monday at the Duncan Toy Shop’s meeting.
The funds will help Duncan Toy Shop buy supplies, gifts, clothing and other items the shop needs to fulfill its mission to have around 1,200 kids have gifts for Christmas.
“We were absolutely thrilled because it’s one of the largest donations we’ll get. It means so much in helping to provide for the kids we serve,” Duncan Toy Shop director Kathy Snider said. “We spend $40-$50 on each child, so it takes quite a bit to provide for all them. It is so encouraging for Arvest Foundation to make this type of investment. It lets us know we have the support of the community, and it makes us feel like we’re getting the encouragement to continue our mission.”
“The Duncan Toy Shop has done so much for the children in Duncan that it is an honor to be able to make this donation,” Arvest Bank Duncan community president Hal Labyer said. “The work the volunteers put in year-round to ensure they have the materials and funding to help all of these kids is a true testament to their love of the community.”
