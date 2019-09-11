Cameron Baptist Church salutes first responders with appreciation luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - September 11th is a day no one will ever forget and that is why Cameron Baptist Church is giving back to our hometown heroes.
“I want them to come and surround them with ‘thank yous’ all day,” said Terri McCuiston, the Director of Family Ministries at Cameron Baptist Church.
Terri McCuiston’s children are first responders.
“I see first hand what our families go through and what these guys do and I really believe it is a calling not a job,” said McCuiston.
“And I have family members as well who are involved as first responders so we understand,” said Mike Teel, the Senior Pastor at Cameron Baptist Church.
When a crisis beaks out emergency personnel are usually first on the scene.
“Somebody has got to respond when 911 is dialed and they do," said McCuiston. "They just go and they drop everything and go. We’ve seen it here when they’re trying to enjoy lunch and they get a call and they’re out.”
“These guys spend holidays away from family, birthdays, special events,” said Teel.
It is the first responders who risk it all to help and Cameron Baptist Church wanted to salute them with a free lunch.
“Ted partnered with us to donate the food and so that’s been a nice partnership and our church family provided the dessert bar,” said McCuiston.
“It’s just a way for us to say first of all thank you for being her for us and we want to be here for you,” said Teel.
“There’s nothing better that will make you feel better than to give to somebody else," said McCuiston.
