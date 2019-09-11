Cameron students take part in opportunity fair

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Students at Cameron University got to learn more about employment in the area through an opportunity fair Tuesday.
More than 30 local businesses took part in the fair.
Students got to learn about not just part-time employment opportunities, but internships and volunteer experiences they can add to their resumes.
The career services coordinator for student development at Cameron says she’s heard from previous students that have fared well as a result of the event.
“I ran into a student last week and he said he got his full time job from this job fair and they hired him full time. it helps them to gain courage, you know," says Paula Merrifield, career services coordinator for student development at Cameron University.
Cameron University hosts this fair every fall, as well as a career fair in February.
