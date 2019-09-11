Central High Schools seniors sign LOI for Agricultural Livestock Evaluation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two Central High School Ag students are officially college bound- they signed their letters of intent to Connors State College on Wednesday.
Family, friends, teachers, and fellow students were in attendance as the boys put pen to paper and made it official. They both received scholarships for Agricultural Livestock Evaluation.
Riley Scott and Jacksen Ketner are part of the Central High livestock judging team and are active members of the FFA showing sheep, goats, and pigs.
Scott is receiving a full-ride scholarship in the area of Agricultural Livestock Evaluation and will be joining the Connors State College livestock judging team.
Ketner is receiving a 40 percent scholarship in the area of Agricultural Livestock Evaluation.
“I’m really excited for it," said Ketner. "I went to a judging camp for them a couple years back and ever since I went to that I’ve been really excited to go to the school and I’ve been wanting to go, so when they gave me an offer I was ready to sign immediately.”
Scott said he is excited to have a familiar face with him when he heads to college.
“It’s one of those deals where both of us kind of knew where we wanted to go and when we went and toured together, it was a package deal and Nolan understood that," said Scott. "I mean, we were going together, or we always wanted to go together. It’s a blessing to have a teammate that makes you want to be better but also someone that you can confide in.”
Central High School’s Ag Ed instructor, RJ Curry, said he is very proud of their hard work and achievements.
“We have a very good program, I will say that, but I have very good people, and that makes it easier," said Curry. "I’m smart enough to use my people in what best suits them. I don’t have to make them all cookie cutter. So, evaluate what you have and find their strengths and use them for the best that we can.”
Scott and Ketner, along with the rest of Central High’s Ag team, will be heading to the state contest at the state fair on Thursday. They will be evaluating livestock as well as participating in other competitions.
