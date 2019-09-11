Election results: September 10

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Citizens in Lawton are voting on a Ward 3 city council representative on Tuesday. Caleb Davis is the current ward 3 council member, and is running again. His opponents are Linda Chapman, Donna Mata and Derek Berry. Because Chapman did not get 50% of the vote plus 1, there will now be a run off election between Linda Chapman and Caleb Davis on November 12th.