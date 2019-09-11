Election results: September 10

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Citizens in Lawton are voting on a Ward 3 city council representative on Tuesday. Caleb Davis is the current ward 3 council member, and is running again. His opponents are Linda Chapman, Donna Mata and Derek Berry. Because Chapman did not get 50% of the vote plus 1, there will now be a run off election between Linda Chapman and Caleb Davis on November 12th.
Meanwhile, voters in Stephens County will get to decide if they want to re-instate the Fairground Tax. That tax gives a quarter of a cent back in sales tax revenue to the Stephens County Fairgrounds.
If passed, it would last for twenty years. The tax helps to pay for things like labor cost, utilities and other upkeep, and if it fails to pass, some employees could be out of a job.
So far only 27 of the 28 precincts reporting at this time, but keep checking this page for updates on the Stephens Co. vote.
