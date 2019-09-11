Families enjoy petting zoo in Walters

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) -A family in Walters has brought something new to the area for everyone to enjoy.
“There’s not really anything like this for kids and families in the area that’s close. Right now you kind of have to go to Oklahoma City, or close to Oklahoma City. We just love animals and wanted to share that with everyone and educate at the same time,” said Megan Hunt.
Hawk Hill Farms has been open for about four months and is a petting zoo with a variety of animals traveling from places as far as Africa.
Owner, Megan Hunt said the support from the community has been great.
“With our smaller zoo, there’s more interaction that with a larger zoo. They get to feed a lot of them and touch a lot of the animals that they wouldn’t at a larger zoo," said Hunt.
A lot of the animals they have had for over 20 years. Hunt said it takes a lot of work each day to keep everything maintained, however her family enjoys it.
“I think my favorite part is the camel. He likes to give kisses and he’s super playful," said Cora Hunt.
Hunt said they use fiber from the alpacas to make different things, and use goat milk to make soap and lotion. She said the zoo is very educational.
“They get to actually feel the animal that they’re learning about. I think that’s important because when they see them on something they can think back to when they were here and a little fact they learned like a Ring-tailed Lemur has 13 rings on it’s tail, and they’ll think yeah I know how that feels because I felt the hair on its tail,” said Hunt.
Maecee Saner lives down the street, and came out for the first time.
“It was amazing, he loved it, he had a blast. They have kangaroos and that’s something you don’t see here in Lawton OK, so it’s pretty cool to come out here and see all kinds of animals and stuff," said Saner.
Hawk Hill Farms Petting Zoo is located two miles south of Hulen near the intersection of 1750 Road and Highway 65.
For more information you can visit their Facebook page Hawk Hill Farms Petting Zoo.
