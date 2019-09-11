FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a cold front will bring widespread showers & storms tomorrow night.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A cold front will bring a good chance of rain and cooler temperatures for one day.
Partly cloudy this evening with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s by 9PM and lows should drop into the low 70s. Tomorrow will be another hot day ahead of the cold front. Expect strong south winds, partly cloudy skies, and highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tomorrow evening, storms will quickly develop along a cold front near and north of I-40. Those storms will then push south tomorrow late evening through the overnight. A few storms may be strong to severe with quarter size hail and 60 mph winds. Lingering showers are possible on Friday, likely ending in the afternoon. Clouds will help keep highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Heading into the weekend, south winds and sunshine will return. Expect highs in the 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunny, hot weather will be the rule from early to mid next week before another cold front approaches late in the week or next weekend.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.