It will be another warm afternoon all throughout Texoma with temperatures in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. There is a very low possibility that a few isolated showers could develop in the Texas Panhandle this afternoon and move into our far western counties. Most will stay dry throughout Wednesday afternoon, although that looks to change tomorrow evening.
Thursday afternoon high temperatures will again be in the low to mid 90s, but we will see more cloud cover build in throughout the day ahead of an approaching cold front. As that front pushes southeast a line of showers, and possibly strong to severe thunderstorms will move into Texoma Thursday evening. That line of showers and storms will stick with us into Friday morning. As the frontal boundary stalls out along the Red River and dissipates back to the northwest, a few isolated showers are possible throughout Texoma during the early afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will only be in the mid 80s. Friday night football should be a go!
This weekend we will dry out and catch a few days of dry weather and sunshine. Temperatures this weekend will be in the low to mid 90s. The dry weather should continue into the first part of next week.
