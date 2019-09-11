Five items pulled from agenda during Lawton City Council meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Five items, including two new items were pulled from the agenda, because Mayor Stan Booker said they weren’t filed by the agenda deadline.
One of these items pulled was presented by Councilman Caleb Davis, and Davis said he was frustrated because he tried to put the item on the agenda last week.
Davis did try to suspend that rule, but for that to happen it has to pass by super majority, and it failed.
Davis said there were a lot of people from Goodyear, and other businesses in the industrial park, because the item he was ready to present in New Business dealt with 7.5 million dollars from the CIP that would improve Goodyear Boulevard and Neal Boulevard.
“I assume a lot of people are here for Line Item 19, and it disgusts me that I’ve been trying to get this item on the agenda for weeks, and it still missed the deadline. That is absolutely inexcusable," said Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis.
Davis said he did miss the vote on Item One, because he wanted to apologize to the people there for the pulled item.
During the special meeting before, City Council voted no on the juvenile affairs committee.
Councilman Keith Jackson, who volunteered for the committee at the last meeting voted no Tuesday night.
