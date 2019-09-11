JROTC cadets commemorate 9/11

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - JROTC cadets at Eisenhower High School honored and remembered those who died on 9/11 during a ceremony on Wednesday morning outside the school. JROTC cadet, Elena Price, said this day reaffirms their appreciation for the first responders who were going inside the building while others were running out.
"We look up to those type of people, and the hero's in our community because a lot of our cadets, they aspire to do those type of things...fight for our county and be the example that holds America together as a county."
Many of these cadets weren’t even born when the attack happened. Their instructor, Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Taylor, said that is why they hold this commemoration to make sure the cadets know and remember what happened in our country.
"They are our leaders for tomorrow,” he said. “I'm going to have to step down one day, and they're going to have to step up. So, we put them in mind what happened to our county 18 years ago. We were attacked, and we fought back, and we have to always be ready for things like that."
Price said one of the things that she will remember is how Americans came together after the tragedy. She hopes her fellow cadets learn something from the commemoration.
“I hope they gain some sense of respect. That’s something that we hold dearly in JROTC, and so I hope it comes more important in their lives and they value their loved ones.”
