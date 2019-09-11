Lawton High marching band gets new uniforms

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton High School’s marching band is getting geared up for their first home game against MacArthur this Friday, and they’ll be all decked out in their new band uniforms.
The school received 140 uniforms, sure to fit all seventy of their band members.
Michaela McCall, the assistant band director, says for years they wore red polos with black pants, but now they can be proud to wear real uniforms like many other area schools.
“This year it’s going to change a lot with their self esteem, everyone will have these brand new awesome uniforms. As you can see in there everyone is smiling and is super excited to put them on," says McCall.
All three Lawton High school's got new uniforms this year, paid for through bond money.
The uniforms cost about $50,000 per set.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.