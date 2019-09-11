Lawton mayor delivers State of the City address

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Booker gave his first State of the City Address, highlighting the forward steps Lawton has taken over the past fiscal year.
“I’ve never been more proud to call Lawton Fort Sill my home, and for that, I also thank you. We are on the verge of something great. We have been for some time," said Mayor Booker.
In his address, Booker looked back on the various improvement projects around the city, such as the construction work done on 45th street, and praised the beautification efforts in the city’s parks.
He also laid out a plan for the coming fiscal year, and the need for Lawton to come together to bring itself up.
“The state of our city is strong, and we’re moving forward, and we’re focused on the future, a place we can go only together," said Booker.
Some of the mayor’s goals for this fiscal year include reviewing and updating master plans, putting more focus on emergency preparedness and building a new CIP program.
