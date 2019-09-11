Linda Chapman, Caleb Davis headed for a Ward 3 run-off election

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton’s Ward 3 City Council election is heading to a runoff.
Out of 575 total votes cast, Linda Chapman came out on top with 46-percent.
Councilman Caleb Davis was second with 30-percent, followed by Donna Mata with 16-percent and Derek Berry with 8.
Since Chapman did not pass the 50-percent plus one vote threshold, that means she will face Davis for a runoff election in November.
Current Councilman Caleb Davis said when the results were posted, it portrayed exactly what he thought would happen all along; a run off between him and Linda Chapman.
With court dates coming up, Davis said this will be a tough few weeks, but he’s excited to get back on the campaign trail.
“I’m sure both camps will be campaigning, and I love doing that. I love having a chance to talk with my constituents, and talk to them about the things we’ve been able to accomplish while I’ve been there. I’m looking forward to, and I am glad we more chances to go door and door and talk to people,” said Caleb Davis.
At Linda Chapman’s house just a few minutes after she saw the results, dozens of her friends and family piled into her living room, and she said that kind of support is what helped her make it to the run off, grabbing almost 46 percent of votes.
“I’ve had so much support from so many people, and I can not thank people enough for having confidence in me to go out a vote today. I’m just so happy right now," said Linda Chapman.
The Run-Off Election for Ward 3 is set for November 12th, and in that election it’s winner take all.
