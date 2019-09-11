One person dead after rollover crash in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in northern Comanche County.
It happened on US Highway 62 at Northeast Glover Road shortly before 5:30 Tuesday evening.
According to a release from OHP, 83-year-old Teresa Nelson of Elgin was passed away in the crash.
Troopers say a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on US-62 in the northbound lanes. The Malibu struck a Chevrolet Cobalt being driven by Nelson head on. That car rolled and landed on its top.
Troopers say Nelson and a passenger were trapped before being freed by the Elgin Fire Department using the jaws of life.
Both the driver of the Malibu and the passenger of the Cobalt were taken to OU Medical via helicopter.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
