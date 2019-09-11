One person taken to hospital after Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash at the intersection of 4th and Gore boulevard.
The crash happened around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon between a white van and a silver truck.
Police say a van entered the intersection in a red light and struck a truck as it was going east on Gore.
The truck's driver drove himself to the hospital, while an ambulance had to take someone from the van for treatment.
The van’s driver was cited for a traffic violation.
