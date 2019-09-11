Prospective buyers preview longhorn before auction

APACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is holding their annual Texas Longhorn auction in Apache Thursday, but on Wednesday prospective buyers were able to see what’s up for sale.
Roughly 70 head of cattle are up for auction this year including cows, several 2-year-old bulls, yearlings and calves. The sale of refuge longhorns will begin between one and two o’clock Wednesday afternoon at the Apache Auction Market, off Highway 19.
The auction is held each year to help balance the number of animals with the habitat and resources available on the refuge.
“We have a carrying capacity for the refuge and that fluctuates a little bit from year to year," said Dan McDonald, Wildlife Biologist. "If it was a real dry year or a real wet year we can either hold a few more or a few less animals. So, it’s part of management of the refuge. To keep from over grazing and degrading the habitat, we have to remove a certain number of animals every year.”
The revenue generated from tomorrow’s auction will be divided between the county, for taxes, the refuge to support their large animal management, and to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s revenue sharing fund.
