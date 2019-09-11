REI Women’s Business Center holds pre-networking event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The REI Women’s Business Center is holding a special summit this week, and Tuesday night they kicked things off with a night for attendees to get to know each other.
The Pre-Networking event was held at the Great Plains Technology Center. There women met and expanded their business networks in a relaxed environment.
The event served as a prelude to Wednesday’s Women’s Business Summit, which will feature guest speakers from Google and other industry professionals.
The summit will focus on technology, marketing and overcoming obstacles, and will also have a Q-and-A with area banking, accounting and legal professionals.
“Women can come can come in, ask the questions, get to know people -- and a lot of times going to those places is an uncomfortable stressful situation. I think when you meet and connect with people, it gives you a more relaxed opportunity," says small business management coordinator Lynn Null.
The Women's Business summit will be held at Cameron University in the McCasland Ballroom.
Registration will start at 8:30 a.m., with a cost of $40.
That will cover breakfast and lunch -- along with a swag bag and a chance for door prizes.
