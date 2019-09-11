Surgical Extraction Foundation looking to expand group to better serve Southwest Okla.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Survival Flight helps countless people every day, and they’re looking to fill more slots on their extraction team.
The Surgical Extraction Foundation consists of 4 surgeons based out of Duncan and Elk City, who volunteer their services with Survival Flight. The doctors fly out to crash sites with victims suffering traumatic injury to provide on-scene medical procedures like amputations.
It’s work the surgeons consider an honor to be a part of, but they’re looking to expand their group to better help southwest Oklahomans.
“Having the surgeons close to the scene is paramount, and we need all the help we can get. This is a volunteer service, we don’t get paid, we don’t charge anything to our patients, the amazing thing is, our air ambulance service doesn’t charge the patient for transporting the surgeon to that scene, and that’s a big service,” says Che Miller, founder of the Surgical Extraction Foundation.
"It's really great living in southwestern Oklahoma, where you have people who are willing to volunteer their time for the betterment of others, and we're lucky to be a part of that, and we want to do our part."
Miller says the group largely operates out of southwest Oklahoma, though they hope to expand it to the whole state in time.
