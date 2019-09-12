Anadarko man hit by own rolling car

CEMENT, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person was taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City after being hit by his own car.
That happened on Highway 277 and Main Street in Cement after authorities say Johnny Moore of Anadarko parked his 2000 Ford Expedition at the pump of a gas station, but failed to put it in park.
When he got out, OHP says his truck started rolling and hit him, knocking him under it before it rolled across the street, hit a sign and a pole before stopping.
He was taken to a hospital in Lawton before being transferred to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in good condition with injuries to his head, arm and legs.
