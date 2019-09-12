AUSA FIRES chapter donates to USO Oklahoma

“AUSA Fires Chapter for Lawton Fort Sill is here to help soldiers and their families. We want to make soldiers aware of the benefits that AUSA provides to them and understanding. In professional development or transitioning... when soldiers or family members are transitioning from the military into civilian life, we can be there for that process as well," says James Taylor, president of the FIRES Chapter of the Association of U.S. Army for Lawton-Fort Sill.