AUSA FIRES chapter donates to USO Oklahoma

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The FIRES chapter of the Association of the United States Army gave back to a program Wednesday that helps soldiers and their families.
The AUSA’s FIRES chapter held their monthly board meeting Wednesday, and during that, they gave $2,000 to USO Oklahoma.
USO provides educational opportunities and professional development for soldiers and their families.
The President of the AUSA’s FIRES Chapter says they want to let soldiers know what options they have available to them.
“AUSA Fires Chapter for Lawton Fort Sill is here to help soldiers and their families. We want to make soldiers aware of the benefits that AUSA provides to them and understanding. In professional development or transitioning... when soldiers or family members are transitioning from the military into civilian life, we can be there for that process as well," says James Taylor, president of the FIRES Chapter of the Association of U.S. Army for Lawton-Fort Sill.
The FIRES chapter of the AUSA not only donates to USO, but to other organizations and also offers memberships to cadets at Cameron University and ROTC members.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.