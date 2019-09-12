Duncan man sentenced for secretly recording juvenile, mother

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan man accused of using a hidden camera to take videos of a young girl and her mother will spend the next several years in prison.
45-year-old Gary Brady pleaded guilty to procuring lewd photos and video, along with a peeping tom charge.
He was arrested this year for using a camera hidden in a USB phone charger plug to take the videos of the woman and her daughter in bedrooms and the bathroom.
He was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. He must also register as a sex offender.
