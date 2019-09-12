First Alert Forecast: A cold front packs a punch for tonight’s & Friday’s forecast

A cold front is expected to move through late tonight into Friday. As the cold front passes, it will bring widespread showers and storms from northwest to the southeast for most of Texoma. A few of these storms have the potential to be on the strong to severe. Winds gusting up to 65mph, quarter sized hail, and heavy downpours could be associated with these passing storms. The timing on the showers & storms will be between 3 & 10PM. Overnight lows will be near 73°. Additional showers will linger overnight with little to no severe activity for Friday morning. By lunchtime, things will turn isolated and eventually clear up. Skies for the remainder of Friday will be mostly cloudy and highs nearing 84°.