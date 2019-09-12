First Alert Forecast: A cold front packs a punch for tonight’s & Friday’s forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good evening everyone! While we’ve remained dry for a good majority of Thursday, that will not be the case as we head through the rest of this evening. Temperatures will gradually decrease from the lower 90s to the upper 80s by 7pm, mid 80s by 8pm, lower 80s by 9pm and upper 70s by 10pm tonight.
A cold front is expected to move through late tonight into Friday. As the cold front passes, it will bring widespread showers and storms from northwest to the southeast for most of Texoma. A few of these storms have the potential to be on the strong to severe. Winds gusting up to 65mph, quarter sized hail, and heavy downpours could be associated with these passing storms. The timing on the showers & storms will be between 3 & 10PM. Overnight lows will be near 73°. Additional showers will linger overnight with little to no severe activity for Friday morning. By lunchtime, things will turn isolated and eventually clear up. Skies for the remainder of Friday will be mostly cloudy and highs nearing 84°.
For the weekend, we’ll see skies start partly cloudy but as the cold front pushes back north, we’ll see clouds dissipate as the day goes on, leaving us with mostly sunny skies. Highs nearing 92°. Mostly sunny skies for Sunday with highs nears 94°.
For the start of the work week, we’re quiet once again with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s.
It’s Friday JR! Have a great rest of your Thursday
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
